Police release photos of suspects in paving scam

The Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a fraud scam involving an asphalt company operating in the Angus, Essa Township area.

As a result of the police investigation, Nottawasaga OPP would like to make the community aware of this illegitimate company operating in our area attempting to defraud members of our community by offering reduced asphalt services. They are representing themselves by the name of "Icon" or "Ikon". Upon entering into a verbal agreement, these individuals may begin working or damaging the current driveway. The scammers are skilled at communicating quickly in a tactic to make the consumer feel rushed into a decision to purchase the asphalt. They are offering low-cost paving as they have a "surplus" of asphalt from roadwork. They are giving estimates and then completing the jobs without paperwork or providing written quotes or receipts.

The crew is comprised of all males who are operating newer model dark Ford F150 pick up trucks. Anyone who may have camera footage of them is encouraged to report it to police.

Police have obtained video footage of the suspects involved. . If you have any information about this investigation, or any other crime in our community, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Police remind citizens that they should follow a few simple steps when getting home renovations:

· Always read over thoroughly all written contracts before signing them. Get a family member to review them.

· Get references from other customers to ensure quality of the work

· Do some research before you pay for product or service and consider getting numerous quotes

· Thoroughly understand what product or service you are purchasing, the process any guarantees and complaint process if you do not receive the product or service you paid for.

· Inspect all work prior to making payment and ensure work has been completed properly and that the service you received was what you had paid for in your business contract.

· Legitimate businesses will be happy to provide you with information on their services

· Always be careful about providing confidential personal information especially banking and credit card details unless you are certain that the company is legitimate.

Nottawasaga OPP believe that there may be others victims within our community, and encourage calling us at 1-888-310-1122 to report the fraud.