Police searching for suspect in Barrie bank heist

On Monday, August 16, 2021, just before 10:00 a.m., Barrie Police were alerted to a bank robbery in progress at the Scotiabank located at 44 Collier Street.

A male suspect entered the building and approached the counter, telling the staff he had a weapon and was robbing the bank, before going behind the counter to take a quantity of cash. He then fled south on Owen street just after 9:45 a.m.

No one was physically injured in this incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect is described as:

Male

Approximately 6’ tall

Wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, faded dark denim pants, black running shoes with a white sole.

Investigating officers are asking anyone who may have video from the area or other information to please contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Any information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com.