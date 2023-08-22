Police seek suspects in violent robbery near Barrie hotel

We are getting more information about an incident in the parking lot of a Barrie hotel.

According to Barrie Police, two men were waiting for a 40-year-old Windsor man to arrive for a pre-arranged meeting at the back of the Quality Inn on Hart Drive around 6pm Sunday evening.

However, something went south - and one of the men removed items from the victim's vehicle while the other - armed with a gun - fought with him. Police say a shot was fired when the victim reversed his van across the parking lot, and crashed into a fence. The driver suffered a serious leg injury in the crash.

Police are looking for the two men, who took off in what may have been a silver KIA Forte.

The suspects are described as:

- The armed male had a dark complexion, thin build with shoulder-length black hair in dreadlocks, with a black beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the back and brim, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants with a white logo on the left thight and white and black running shoes.

- The male driver was white, bald with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and black running shoes.

Police encourage anyone with information on the suspects or video that may assist in the case to contact them at 705-725-7025 or get in touch with Crimestoppers.