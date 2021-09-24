Police seeking help to locate a missing Barrie man
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking assistance in locating a Barrie male who has not been visually observed since September 4, 2021 in the City of Barrie.
Family and friends are concerned for the well being of Dean Thomas IRELAND, 36 years of Barrie who is described as male white, 5' 8", 143 lbs, hazel eyes, red/blonde shaved hair and a "IRA" tattoo on his neck. (See photograph).
It is believed that the male maybe in the Port McNicoll, Barrie, Nottawasaga area.
Investigators are asking that anyone with further information about him is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your local police service, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com .
