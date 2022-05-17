Popular Treasure Hunt program returns to Orillia

Get ready to hunt for treasure Orillia!

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Treasure Hunt program returns on the third weekend of the month from May to October, beginning May 21, 2022.

The program encourages residents to reuse or recycle large household items.

Residents are encouraged to leave unwanted, but still useful, household items at the curb after 5 p.m. on the Friday of the event weekend. All uncollected items are to be removed by Sunday at 11 p.m. Residents who fail to remove uncollected “treasures” from the curb will be subject to fines pursuant to Chapter 877 of the City of Orillia Municipal Code – Solid Waste Management.

“We are pleased to bring back the City’s popular Treasure Hunt program. This is a great opportunity for residents to give household items that they may have no use for a second life with someone new. It’s like a community garage sale and is a win-win for everyone,” said Greg Preston, Manager of Environmental Services. “We ask residents to please self-screen before going out treasure hunting and sanitize items picked up to help curb the spread of COVID-19.”

Mark these 2022 Treasure Hunt dates on your calendar:

May 21-22

June 18-19

July 16-17

Aug. 20-21

Sept.17-18

Oct.15-16

Residents are reminded to take items placed at the curb only. Do not take any items from the lawn. All treasures are claimed in “as is” condition.

If residents wish to further embark on a treasure hunt, residents can visit the Waste Diversion Site (100 Kitchener St.). There are a number of different types of items in the City’s Reuse Depot to take free of charge. Items include household items, such as pictures, furniture, and books; paints, stains, and paint thinners; car care products, such as waxes and polishes; home and garden products, and more!

For more details on the City’s Treasure Hunt and other reuse programs, visit orillia.ca/treasurehunt.