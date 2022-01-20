Protect yourself when the temperatures nose dive

Environment Canada has forecasted extreme cold conditions for Simcoe and Muskoka with wind chills ranging from -30°C to -40°C for tonight through to Friday morning. Wind chill values are expected to moderate through the day Thursday but may drop to near -30°C to -35°C Thursday night into Friday morning once again.

Decreasing temperatures can put everyone at risk for cold-related illness or injury, such as frostbite and hypothermia. Health risks are greatest for those who are marginally housed or homeless, outdoor workers and sports enthusiasts, older adults, infants and children, and persons with preexisting medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

Consider shortening outdoor play for children when temperatures are between -20°C to -25°C (with or without wind chill) and keep children indoors if temperatures reach or drop below -27°C (with or without wind chill). More advice about winter safety for your children can be found at Caring for Kids, developed by the Canadian Paediatric Society.

To reduce your risk, avoid exposure to the cold by covering exposed skin with a hat, gloves, scarf, and take regular breaks from the cold, in warm locations whenever possible.

For more information about cold and its impact on your health visit smdhu.org/extremecold.