Public asked to help locate a federal parole violator

FEDERAL OFFENDER WANTED

(KINGSTON, ON) - The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release.

Patrick CHIASSON is described as a Caucasian male, 31 years of age with black hair, a beard and brown eyes. He is 5'11" (180cm), 181lbs (082kg) with numerous Tattoos covering his right arm and left hand.

He is currently serving a two (2) year and four (4) month sentence for Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, Flight from Peace Officer and Operation While Prohibited.

The offender is known to frequent the Kingston, Oshawa, Orangeville, Cobourg and Collingwood areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.