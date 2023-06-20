Pure Country gets a Special visit from a local athlete

Special Olympics athlete Albert Duer of Orillia dropped by the Pure Country studios this week.

He brought his medals to show Jason and Carey - two gold, a silver and a bronze - won for hockey and curling. He has been competing now for 42 years, and has skipped his curling team, and says he is a versatile hockey player who can take on any position the coach assigns him to.

And while Albert likes to compete in the winter games - he is watching his fellow athletes compete this week in the Special Olympics Summer World Games in Berlin, Germany, June 17 - 15 - and he says everyone should follow suit.

You can find out how Canada's athletes are faring in 26 summer sports online at specialolympics.ca