Pure Country gets a Special visit from a local athlete
Special Olympics athlete Albert Duer of Orillia dropped by the Pure Country studios this week.
He brought his medals to show Jason and Carey - two gold, a silver and a bronze - won for hockey and curling. He has been competing now for 42 years, and has skipped his curling team, and says he is a versatile hockey player who can take on any position the coach assigns him to.
And while Albert likes to compete in the winter games - he is watching his fellow athletes compete this week in the Special Olympics Summer World Games in Berlin, Germany, June 17 - 15 - and he says everyone should follow suit.
You can find out how Canada's athletes are faring in 26 summer sports online at specialolympics.ca
You may be interested in...
-
Pure Country gets a Special visit from a local athleteJason and Carey were pleased to welcome Albert Duer of Orillia who dropped into the station this week with some Special medals and a message urging people to watch his friends and fellow atheletes competing this week on the world stage.
-
Love your pet's vet? Nominate them for an awardShow your local veterinary team some love for keeping your furry friends happy and healthy by nominating them in the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Veterinary Appreciation Contest
-
The city explains Barrie's new policy to combat homelessnessThe city of Barrie has issued a fact sheet explaining this week's bylaws directing staff to investigate and take action on a series of initiatives aimed at addressing the chronic homeless situation in the city. Details at the link.