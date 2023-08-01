Race recap from Sunset Speedway Fan Appreciation Night

For the first time this season the G.D. Coates Used Car Super Store Late Models raced back to back weeks. Late entry to the day Rick Spencer-Walt showed he had something to prove after a rough outing the previous Saturday night. Scoring the pole by being fast qualifier in Epic Racewear Qualifying Spencer-Walt slid back to second on the initial start with Billy Zardo jumping to the early lead. An early caution for Norm Stoddard restacked the field but on the restart Spencer-Walt surged ahead. Spencer-Walt held the lead through a couple of late race restarts battling with Dwayne Baker but ultimately got the better of the battle and cruised to his first Late Model win of the season. “We have had our struggles but we know how fast his car can be” Spencer-Walt said in victory lane. “We fired off tight but once we got some heat in the tires it came alive. The sway bar didn’t adjust itself out and we were able to show what we can do. I can’t thank all the people who support this team and keep pushing us forward.”

Rick Spencer-Walt finds victory lane after last Saturday's issues.

Feature two for the G.D Coates Used Car Superstore Late Models went green flag for all 35 laps without any cautions. Travis Hallyburton took the lead on lap one and other than a few mid race challenges from Gord Shepherd he went generally uncontested scoring his first win of the season and his first in two years. “We have had our struggles with this new car since we got it. We took it down to McColl Racing in the offseason and really revamped out program and while we hadn’t won until now we have had the speed” beamed Travis in victory lane holding his Daughter. “The monkey is off our back and we can focus now on the rest of the season. It’s incredible to celebrate with my family and the trophy is great but to celebrate with my Daughter that’s everything, that’s the real trophy.” The G.D. Coates Late Models are back in action on August 19th going 75 laps for the Steve Slaughter Classic.

Travis Hallyburton celebrates with his daughter in Sunset victory lane.

For the second straight week a visiting driver ended up in victory lane at the end of the St. One Recreation Super Stock Feature. Former track champions Lane Zardo charged to the front of the field and battled with current point’s leader Cory McAllister but would ultimately prove to be too much clearing McAllister after a few laps and going uncontested the rest of the race. “We came here earlier in the year to build our notebook. We have had our struggles with the Bester Forest Product Mustang but we have got it fine-tuned now and we look forward to coming back in a few weeks for the Qwick Wick Super Stock Series race” commented Zardo post-race. The Super Stocks take a few weeks off before returning as part of the undercard for the Steve Slaughter Classic.

Lane Zardo returns to Sunset to claim a feature win with the Super Stocks.

Dave Bradley jumped to the early lead of Outlaw Midget feature and has to deal with a midrace charge from Mike Homewood but after many runner up finished Bradley wasn’t to be denied on fan appreciation night and scored his first career Sunset win. “I can’t describe how sweet this feels. I’ve been the bridesmaid so many times that I was worried this wouldn’t happen for me” a joyous Bradley said in victory lane. “I can’t thank my parents and brother enough, they do all the work on this car as I am off touring the country with the NASCAR Pinty’s series. My wife and kids as well for all their support, it’s my wife Kate’s Birthday today and she let me go racing so I am going to have to get her one heck of a gift.”

Dave Bradley celebrates his first Sunset Speedway win with the Outlaw Midgets

Doug Butler continues his dominance of the Struyk Energy Systems Mini Stocks but the wins are not coming as easy anymore. An early race battle between Butler, Cameron McGlashan and Tyler Seaboyer saw the trio race through lapped traffic and a few times almost end up three wide battling for the lead. Butler would take to the lead with Seaboyer following him through. The pair then raced through lapped traffic with Butler slicing and dicing to find open track to as Seaboyer haunted the rear bumper of Butler’s Nissan. “It’s great racing with the top guys in the division like Seaboyer and McGlashan. We race with respect but when you get into lapped traffic all bets are off. The lapped cars don’t hold their lanes and really make it hard to keep things clean but we were able to get through and pick up another win” Butler said with his post-race comments in victory lane. The Struyk Energy Systems Mini Stocks are off for the next few weeks and return on August 19th for the Steve Slaughter Classic.

Doug Butler enjoys another trip to victory lane with a young fan.

Current Bone Stock point’s leader Brandon Steele held off a late race charge from visiting driver Phil Givens to continue to widen his points lead as we pass the midpoint of the season. “When we get these cooler temperatures it just brings the car to life. We struggle in the heat of the day but are very happy being able to race under the lights and bring home another win.” Steele said in his post-race interview. The Bone Stocks return on August 12th as part of the undercard of The Scorcher with the APC United Late Model and Qwick Wick Super Stock series races at Sunset.

: Family and Friends join Brandon Steele in victory lane.

Wyatt Sprung was able to out dual Keegan Moat over the final 2 laps to score his first career win. Moat led the race early before Sprung was able to slide ahead at the midway portion of the feature race. A caution with 2 laps to go setup an incredible dual as the drivers would swap the lead several times changing lanes and crossing one another over. A final drag race to the finish line saw Sprung inch ahead for his first career win. “I can’t believe it, this makes me so happy to get my first win especially with all these fans here watching. It’s not possible without all the work my Mom and Dad do as well as all our sponsors that help us.” The soft spoken Sprung said from victory lane.

Scoring his first ever win Wyatt Sprung celebrates with his team.

A large turnout of spectator racers did battle for $300 at intermission with Jesse and his Volkswagen R being the fastest street car on the property. Super Stock racer Coltin Everingham was our runner up with his daily driver diesel Jetta scoring a pair of pit passes.

Jesse and his VW claim $300 in spectator races. Photo Credit Ashley McCubbin

Speedway Notes:

Monster Trucks come to Sunset this coming Saturday and Sunday with the Throttle Out Productions: Monsters in Mutiny Tour. Six Monster trucks will battle it out in a Western Canada vs Ontario battle of Racing, Skills and Freestyle Competitions. There will also be Freestyle Motocross with riders jumping over 40ft in the air pulling off some of the wildest tricks. Saturday August 5th the Pit Party Starts at 5pm with the event starting at 7pm. Sunday August 6th the Pit Party Starts at 11am with the event getting underway at 1pm.

Announced this week NASCAR Legend and current SRX Series racer Ken Schrader will be racing at Sunset Speedway on August 12th apart of The Scorcher with the APC United Late Model Series. The Qwick Wick Super Stock Series, Sunset Bone Stocks and $300 to win Spectator racers will all be on the card.

August 19th the G.D. Coates Used Car Superstore Late Models return for the Steve Slaughter Classic. A chance to honor former Sunset track owner and promoter Steve Slaughter and all him and his family have given to Sunset and the racing community over the years. The LUDUH Designated Driver Hot Rods, St. Onge Recreation Super Stocks, Struyk Energy Mini Stocks, Bone Stocks and TQ Midgets will make up the card.