Race results from Saturday night at Sunset Speedway

Andy Kamrath continued his domination of the Seaton Structures Modifieds with a perfect night. Kamrath was fast qualifier and then swept both Feature races. It wasn’t without its fair share of excitement as Kamrath ran 3 wide for 2 straight laps with TJ Edwards and Herb Walters before eventually sailing to the victory in the second feature. “We have been busy changing the car around, we swapped motors and went to Flamboro and put a whooping on them there and then had to change the car back. We have a brand new 602 Crate motor in from Humberview Parts and its making some power.” Postrace Sunset Promotor Brian Todish announced an open challenge to any Modified driver who can beat Kamrath and break his undefeated streak would win $2000. If by end of season it is left unclaimed both Kamrath and Todish will donate $1000 each to a charity of their choosing. The Seaton Structures Modifieds return to action on Carload Night presented by Just Foam It on July 15th.

Andy Kamrath Celebrates with his team after sweeping both feature races. Photo Credit Ashley McCubbin

Tyler Hawn was a late entry to Saturday night’s race program rolling into the track as practice ended. The team had motor issues and only got the car running before making the haul to the speedway. The good news for Hawn that was where his issues ended as the 2 cars was fast all night. A very aggressive move on lap 2 saw Hawn make a 3 wide move to the bottom of Amanda Balson and Herb Walters as they raced side by side. Balson made a late charge to try and catch Hawn but ultimately ran out of laps and settled for second. “I don’t normally drive like that but I seen the opportunity and had to take it. You never know how these things will shake out and it showed with Amanda running me down at the end, if I didn’t get ahead of her when I did it likely would be a different outcome.” The LUDUH Designated Driver’s Hot Rods are back in action this Saturday night part of our Military Appreciation Night.

Tyler Hawn scores his second feature win of the season with the LUDUH Hot Rods. Photo Credit Ashley McCubbin

A string of late race cautions created a cat and mouse game between Tyler Seaboyer and Doug Butler. Seaboyer had led the majority of the race with Butler a few car lengths back through the back half of the race. Butler tried a few different ways to get the run to Seaboyer’s inside on the restarts but the door was closed by the time the pair would hit turn 1 each time allowing Seaboyer to score an emotional victory. “This has been a year and a half of work. In 2021 about 200ft from where I am standing I had the biggest wreck of my career.” Seaboyer said from victory lane pointing towards the inside wall off of turn 4. “Not only rebuilding the car but it required back surgery as well for me and it never felt like this moment would come. It wouldn’t be possible without the help of Rino Montanari and not only his work on the car but the coaching and phone calls during the week to bounce ideas off of.” The Struyk Energy Mini Stocks Return in 2 weeks with regular racing on June 24th.

Tyler Seaboyer returns to victory lane for the first time in almost 2 years. Photo Credit Ashely McCubbin

Brandon Steele continues to build his points lead by holding off a visiting Phil Givens late in the going to score his second feature win of the year. Givens tried a few different times to find a way past Steele’s number 55 around the bottom side of the race track but the 55 was to strong and would be able to head to victory lane once again. “I tell you it’s all in the cornering this thing does not have the straightaway speed but it’s the momentum through the corners that keeps me up front.” Steele said post-race. “This year I am looking at the standings and am running for the championship and we are going to give everyone a run for their money this year.” The Bone Stocks are back in action this Saturday night for Military Appreciation Night.

Brandon Steele records his second win of the season and continues to build his points lead. Photo Credit Ashley McCubbin

Speedway Notes: Sunset’s first ever Military Appreciation Night is this Saturday June 17th where any Active or Retired Member of the Canadian Armed Forces will get free general admission. It will be a stacked card with the Ontario Sportsman Series, Hot Rods, Can Am Midgets, Canadian Legend Cars and Bone Stocks all in attendance.

Another announcement made this past Saturday night was for our Canada Day show one lucky fan will win $500. Every person who purchases an Adult Grandstand Admission will be given a draw ticket and the chance to win $500 while enjoying a night at the races. The Canada Day Card will feature the Ontario Outlaw Super Late Models, Super Stocks, Mini Stocks, Bone Stocks and Junior Late Models.