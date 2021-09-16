Ramara resident takes second prize, gets that 6/49 feeling

Sandra Kaspar of Ramara has that “6/49 feeling” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $75,791.20 in the August 7, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

The 59-year-old married mother of 10, says she has played the same numbers for the last two years, “I replay the numbers each week and the numbers are made up of my birthday, my husband’s birthday and our wedding date.”

She checks her tickets at the store where she buys them, and she admitted she made a bit of scene that day she won. “I scanned it using the Ticket Checker and started shaking when I saw the amount come up. I ran out to my car, called my husband then ran back into the store to check the ticket again. I was in disbelief.”

“At first my husband thought I was joking with him! He did not believe me, but he quickly realized I was serious and was so happy for me!”

Sandra said some of her adult children would laugh at her when she bought a lottery ticket. “My daughter would tease me, but I told her, ‘If you don’t buy a ticket you can’t win.’ Guess who is going to start by lottery tickets now?”

She plans to top off her retirement fund and share what’s left with her children. “I am speechless. I still can’t believe this!”

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13.4 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,408 jackpot wins and 385 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rama General Store on Rama Road in Ramara.