Register now for the Tiny Township Community Garden

Registration is Now Open for the Township of Tiny Community Garden



(Tiny, Ontario) The Township of Tiny is pleased to announce that reservations for garden plots at the Perkinsfield Park Community Garden are now open to residents. Non-resident reservations will open on March 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Individuals can register for a plot online at tiny.ca/onlineportal or contact Maggie Off, Community Engagement Coordinator.

Tiny’s Community Garden opened in June 2019. Volunteers, Depave Paradise, and Green Communities Canada, transformed the old, decommissioned Perkinsfield Park Tennis Court, into a community green space. The Community Garden is located on the South-West corner of Perkinsfield Park at 43 County Road 6 South. The garden creates a space to plant and care for vegetables, flowers and herbs. It offers plots to rent, an eco-lawn, sensory gardens, a communal herb spiral, picnic tables and a beautiful wildflower garden that surrounds the enclosure creating a space for pollinators to forage.

How does the Garden work?

Tiny’s Community Garden is open from May 1 to October 31 2021 inclusive. Each year, gardeners pay an annual fee to the Municipality to register and rent a plot. The cost to rent a single garden plot (a raised 4ft x 8ft bed) is $25 + HST. The rental fee includes a prepared garden bed, access to municipal water, a communal tool shed, a picnic area and access to the herb spiral.

How can you get involved?

The Township is currently seeking a volunteer Community Garden Coordinator to oversee the garden and enforce the Community Garden Policy and Code of Conduct. The Garden Coordinator would help organize volunteers and provide guidance and insight on garden improvement and areas of growth. Interested individuals should apply to moff@tiny.ca by Monday, April 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. To volunteer, sponsor garden enhancements or book a tour of the garden contact Maggie Off or visit www.tiny.ca/environment.

The Township of Tiny is currently seeking feedback to help guide garden improvements and future development. Click on the following link to participate in a short 3-5-minute anonymous survey here.