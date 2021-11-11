Remembrance Day - in person and virtual ceremonies

Today is November 11th - a day when we pause to remember and reflect on the sacrifices that were made to win our freedom.

This year, now that the province has lifted the capacity cap on outdoor gatherings, Remembrance Day will be closer to normal than it was last year at the height of the pandemic. There will be a mix of live and virtual events acorss our region - and of course at the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

Fern Taillefer from the Royal Canadian Legion, Barrie Branch 147 joined Jason and Carey to talk about plans for the Barrie Remembrance Day services.

In person gatherings will be held at the Cenotaphs in Orillia, Midland and Penetanguishene.

Barrie's virtual ceremonies will be streamed online starting at 10:30am. Here is the link to the CTV Barrie website for the service: https://barrie.ctvnews.ca/

Orillia - Cenotaph at the front entrance to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, beginning at 10:15am.

Midland - Cenotaph on King Street adjacent to the Midland Curling Club and North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre, 10:45am start.

Penetanguishene - Cenotaph on Rue Main Street, across from the Tim Hortons, starting before 11am.

Anyone planning to attend a ceremony in person is reminded to practice masking and distancing.

If you are unable to attend a local cenotaph We will have some special programming here on Pure Country 106, starting just before 11 this morning.