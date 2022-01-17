Residents can now swap out for smaller garbage/recycling carts

The County of Simcoe is pleased to introduce a new cart request program to support residents and businesses’ capacity and storage needs. Starting January 17, 2022, business and homeowners can visit carts.simcoe.ca to swap their garbage and/or recycling cart for a smaller size. Exchanges will be free of charge until July 30, 2022.

“Our residents deserve a great deal of credit for adapting so well to the new automated cart collection system,” said Warden George Cornell. “Myself, and many of our Councillors, have heard firsthand how so many residents have enjoyed the benefits and conveniences of this new program. While we had some learnings the first few weeks due to the scale of this significant change, we’ve quickly seen the improvements in alleviating labour challenges and ultimately reducing collection misses for our residents. For households that would prefer smaller carts, the County is now pleased to offer a simple and easy way for residents to swap their existing carts for different sizes.” ­

Cart Sizes Options:

Residents are now able to choose the cart size that fits their needs. Cart sizes available for selection are:

Recycling – 360 L (default size), 240 L, 120 L​

Garbage – 240 L (default size), 120 L

Organics – 120 L only

Cart size dimensions include:

Capacity Height Depth (Front to Back) Width (Side to Side) Holds approximately 360 litres 110.4 cm 84.5 cm 74.1 cm 4 recycling bins 240 litres 102.8 cm 71.4 cm 67.8 cm 3 recycling bins OR 2+ garbage bags 120 litres 95.2 cm 62.2 cm 46.9 cm 1.5 recycling bins OR 1 garbage bag

How to Submit Your Request

To submit your cart exchange request, residents and business owners can visit carts.simcoe.ca and go to our ‘Size Swap’ section. This page provides all the relevant information about swapping your recycling and/or garbage cart, including a link to our online portal where you can make your request. For those people unable to access our website, requests can be made through our Contact Centre via phone at 1-800-263-3199. However, due to call volumes for all County Services, the most efficient and timely way to complete your cart swap request is through carts.simcoe.ca.

Prior to requesting a cart exchange, residents should consider the following information:

Requests can only be made by home/property-owners. Renters should contact their landlords or property managers for assistance

The first cart exchange/set of cart exchanges for each eligible County household is free until July 30, 2022

For any subsequent exchanges (maximum once annually) or exchange requests made after July 30, 2022, there is an administration fee of $50 per cart, unless you are a new homeowner

Exchange deliveries will commence in early March and may take several weeks to complete. You will be notified prior to delivery to have your current EMPTY cart(s) at roadside for the exchange to occur

Please carefully select the best size for your household. If smaller carts are selected and the location has consistent overflow of materials or overstuffed carts, the location will be required to revert to a larger size cart and the $50 per cart administration fee will be applied. Overflow garbage must have a $3 tag affixed

For more information, visit carts.simcoe.ca

NEED MORE CAPACITY?

One additional recycling and/or organic cart may be requested by contacting Service Simcoe. Some conditions and a $50 per cart administration fee apply.

This program does not apply to the cities of Barrie and Orillia.

County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.