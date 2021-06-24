Residents reminded that Golf carts, ORVs aren't allowed on Tiny roads

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as well as municipal officials have fielded complaints from area residents involving golf carts and Off Road Vehicles (ORV) that are being operated on the roadways near the beach areas of Tiny Township.

Golf carts are not permitted on roadways - period. They are designed strictly for use on private property, such as golf courses.

ORV use is prohibited on roadways within Tiny Township, with some exceptions as follows in the provided link https://www.tiny.ca/Pages/Motorized-Machines.aspx

It is the responsibility of the operator to know and abide by the established laws, including by-laws and equipment requirements. Parents of young persons under that age of 16 years found to be operating a golf cart or an ORV on a municipal roadway can be held legally responsible under the Highway Traffic Act for permitting operation of the vehicle.

For more information please view the following link provided by the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) https://twitter.com/ONtransport/status/1402649557612347392 , Ontario.ca/atv OPP ATV safety slideshow https://www.oro-medonte.ca/Shared%20Documents/OPP%20Off%20Road%20Vehicle%20Presentation.pdf along with the following legislation link - https://www.ontario.ca/laws/statute/90o04

OPP officers on patrol remind all Off Road Vehicle (ORV) riders that an essential part of the enforcement job is to save lives and reduce injuries on our trails. Through community partnerships with ORV organizations such as the OFATV and the Safe and Sober Awareness Committee, we strive to educate the public about safe ORV operation practices.

You can also reach the OPP by calling 1 888 310-1122 (toll-free in Ontario). Our Provincial Communications Centres operate 24/7, answering emergency and non-emergency calls for service. Many less serious incidents can be reported online.

