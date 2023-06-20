Sainte Marie celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

MIDLAND, ON – On Wednesday, June 21, Sainte-Marie among the Hurons will once again transform its historic site, museum, and grounds into a platform for First Nations and Métis cultural teaching and learning. National Indigenous Peoples Day at this landmark attraction will celebrate and showcase the talents of Indigenous drummers, storytellers, dancers, singers, artists and experts.

“Sainte-Marie among the Hurons has created a unique opportunity for Ontarians across the province to explore Indigenous culture on National Indigenous Peoples Day,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “I encourage everyone to come to Midland or join online to experience genuine First Nations and Métis teachings and knowledge first-hand.”

More than 80 per cent of people attending this event are Ontario students, who benefit from learning directly from Indigenous knowledge keepers as well as Sainte-Marie’s historical interpreters. Last year, more than 1,700 students visited the historic site in Midland on June 21. This year, Sainte-Marie expects to welcome more than 2,000 young people from across the province.

A student enjoys a lacrosse workshop as part of an educational program at Sainte-Marie in 2022.

“As we commemorate National Indigenous Peoples Day, we are reminded of the importance that Ontario students gain greater knowledge about First Nations, Métis and Inuit cultures and perspectives,” said Minister of Education Stephen Lecce. “Starting this September, all elementary students will benefit from new mandatory learning from Grades 1 through 3 on First Nations, Métis and Inuit histories, perspectives and contributions. These revisions will complement the mandatory learning already present in Social Studies for Grades 4 to 6 and History for Grades 7, 8 and 10, which were co-developed with Indigenous partners.”

In addition to watching performances, event participants are invited to take part in hands-on activities: playing lacrosse, building corn husk figures and crafting clay finger pots. Indigenous ingenuity is on full display, as experts demonstrate birchbark canoe building, traditional agriculture as well as Indigenous games. New this year are a gym-sized interactive treaties floor map as well as workshops by Survival in the Bush, an organization dedicated to teaching wilderness skills.

An indigenous historical interpreter works to assemble a corn husk mat as part of daily summer activities at Sainte-Marie in 2022.

“National Indigenous Peoples Day is an opportunity for all Ontarians to celebrate and recognize the rich cultures, traditions, and heritage of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “Sainte-Marie among the Hurons is providing valuable experiences that enhance cultural understanding and honour Indigenous peoples who helped shape this province.”

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons will also present a free online event at hhp-events.ca with virtual sessions ranging from hand drum construction to Indigenous fusion cooking with traditional ingredients. Registration is required. Last year, more than 80,000 people tuned in to access the educational platform and learn more about Indigenous cultural teachings virtually.

“To me, National Indigenous Peoples Day at Sainte-Marie among the Hurons is an occasion to gather and celebrate First Nations and Métis cultures in the spirit of knowledge sharing,” said Will Baird, General Manager of Huronia Historical Parks. “It’s an opportunity for all of us to learn about and to recognize the many diverse achievements of Indigenous peoples.”

Sainte-Marie among the Hurons is a heritage facility primarily dedicated to education. The attraction was founded in 1967 to share the important story of cultural contact between French Jesuits and the Wendat Nation in the 1600s. Today, Sainte-Marie also recognizes its role in building cultural understanding and providing educational opportunities.

“We believe in utilizing our public platform to enhance, educate and engage. Through the building of partnerships with Indigenous and Métis presenters as well as with local Indigenous organizations we are able to present a program which celebrates Indigenous and Métis culture on this special day,” said Chad Moreau, Manager of Operations at Sainte-Marie among the Hurons. “Part of what makes this event so extraordinary is that we have partnered with many local Indigenous organizations and their voices are represented in the program of presenters.”

To experience National Indigenous Peoples Day at Sainte-Marie, in-person or online, visit SainteMarieAmongtheHurons.on.ca/events. The historic site will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all are welcome. Registration for the online event is open now. Virtual sessions will take place live from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with recordings available after the event.

Ontario’s first European Community, Sainte-Marie among the Hurons was the headquarters for the French Jesuit Mission to the Huron-Wendat people. In 1639, the Jesuits, along with French lay workers, began construction of a fenced community that included workshops, residences, and a sheltered area for Indigenous visitors. It was abandoned and burned down in 1649. Thanks to extensive archaeological and historical research, Sainte-Marie is now recreated on its original site, where the mission’s story is brought to life with costumed historical interpreters, events, education programs and more.