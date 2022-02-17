SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS - February 17, 2022 AM

That messy mix of wintry precipitation we were warning you about yesterday - has arrived a little later than expected.

You will find rain, and fog on the early morning drive, and you will need to watch out for some big puddles on the road.

The rain will change to an icy mix at some point this morning, then snow by this afternoon as temperatures start to drop.

We have school bus cancellations to pass along:

Simcoe County has CANCELLED in the north zone only - so that means no buses into schools in Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene and Orillia areas. As a result Burkevale School in Penetanguishene will be CLOSED today.

Buses are running in the other zones - with the exception of buses into Forest Hill school in Midhurst. The school is CLOSED due to flooding.

School vehicles are CANCELLED in Dufferin County - the Green Card routes

Trillium Lakelands District School Board hasCANCELLED school buses into all public and Seperate schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

School buses are CANCELLED in the Parry Sound area.