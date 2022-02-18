iHeartRadio
SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS - February 18, AM

CICX - school bus snow

Some overnight snow on top of some icy surfaces has resulted in school bus cancellations

BUS CANCELLATIONS:

All Simcoe County School Buses and vehicles are cancelled today in all four weather zones - North, Central, West and South.

Trillium Lakelands District School board has cancelled buses into all schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes.

