SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS - February 18, AM
Some overnight snow on top of some icy surfaces has resulted in school bus cancellations
BUS CANCELLATIONS:
All Simcoe County School Buses and vehicles are cancelled today in all four weather zones - North, Central, West and South.
Trillium Lakelands District School board has cancelled buses into all schools in Muskoka, Haliburton and Kawartha Lakes.
