School bus cancellations, weather travel advisory

Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for this morning for

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

An area of snow is forecast to move across the area this morning. The snow may become heavy at times resulting in reduced visibility. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected by the time the snow comes to an end this afternoon.

The period of heaviest snowfall will likely occur between about 5 and 9 A.M.

The morning commute will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution and alter their travel plans as needed.

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS:

As a result there are some school bus cancellations in our region:

Buses are cancelled in Simcoe County in the north weather zone only - Elmvale, Midland, Penetanguishene and Orillia. Not sure if that means your school - check here.

Burkevale School in Penetanguishene is closed today due to the bus cancellations.

Trillium Lakelands buses into Honey Harbour Public School are also cancelled.

School buses also cancelled in West Parry Sound and Britt.