School buses cancelled ahead of freezing rain

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for All of Simcoe-Muskoka, Dufferin County and Grey Bruce.

As a result we have some school bus cancellations this morning:

The Simcoe County School Bus Consortium has cancelled all school buses and vehicles this morning - all weather zones impacted. Click here for more information.

School buses and taxis are also cancelled in Dufferin County - Division 4 Green route. Click here for more information.

Trillium Lakelands District School Board has canclled buses into all schools in Muskoka, Haliburton, City of Kawartha Lakes. More information here.