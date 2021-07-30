iHeartRadio

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Search underway for canoeist missing on Sparrow Lake

missing walker

Members from the Bracebridge and Orillia Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's assistance regarding a missing person from a seasonal residence in Gravenhurst.

56 year-old Ian WALKER of Toronto was with family at a seasonal residence on Wiancko Road in Gravenhurst and set out in a canoe on Sparrow Lake in the early morning hours of July 29, 2021. His canoe was located some distance away in Sparrow Lake close to Riverview Drive in Severn Bridge with no sign of WALKER. He is described as being 5'6" tall with short salt/pepper hair and brown eyes.

OPP Marine units began a search of the water yesterday and will resume the search today with the assistance of the OPP SAVE team and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU).

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca