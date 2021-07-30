Search underway for canoeist missing on Sparrow Lake

Members from the Bracebridge and Orillia Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are seeking the public's assistance regarding a missing person from a seasonal residence in Gravenhurst.

56 year-old Ian WALKER of Toronto was with family at a seasonal residence on Wiancko Road in Gravenhurst and set out in a canoe on Sparrow Lake in the early morning hours of July 29, 2021. His canoe was located some distance away in Sparrow Lake close to Riverview Drive in Severn Bridge with no sign of WALKER. He is described as being 5'6" tall with short salt/pepper hair and brown eyes.

OPP Marine units began a search of the water yesterday and will resume the search today with the assistance of the OPP SAVE team and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU).

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.