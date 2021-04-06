Search underway in north Tiny for missing Kitchener man
Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been searching in the north end of Tiny Township since 1:30 p.m. April 5, 2021 after an officer spotted an abandoned vehicle on Marks Point Lane belonging to a missing person. OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), K-9 and Aviation Services also attended and are assisting in the search of the area which will resume in the morning.
The missing person Kamil PAWLUS 37 years of the Kitchener area was last communicated with by family on March 30, 2021, police and family are trying to locate Kamil out of concern for his health and wellbeing.
He is described as male white, 6'1" tall, 180 lbs, black hair, hazel eyes, has a crooked square symbol tattoo on upper right arm possibly wearing a grey fleece sweater, blue jeans and light coloured runners.
Investigators are asking that anyone with further information about him is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com .
