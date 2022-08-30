Seasonal residents support hospital away from home

Steve and Brenda, seasonal residents in Honey Harbour, made a $100,000 gift this month, to provide vital funding to their hospital away from home - Georgina Bay General Hospital (GBGH) in Midland.

Steve and Brenda have spent summers on Georgian Bay for more than 50 years, and have relied on the health care services at GBGH in the past. The couple first heard about the need for critical medical equipment at GBGH through the Kickstart Your Heart campaign in February 2022, and it inspired them to connect with the GBGH Foundation to learn more about the hospital’s most important capital priorities.

“Our sons and their families live in the area, and have received exceptional care at GBGH every time they have needed the hospital,” shares Steve. “We are pleased that this gift will help ensure that the frontline care providers at GBGH have what they need to care for their patients. We know that updated equipment is so important so the hospital can do what it needs to do.”

This generous gift will support the GBGH Foundation’s Impact Fund, which addresses the highest priority capital equipment and infrastructure upgrades at GBGH. Some of the key equipment priorities this year include a hematology analyzer for the laboratory, a bladder scanner for the Emergency department & Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and a new patient bathtub for the 2N inpatient unit.

“The impact that Steve and Brenda are having at GBGH is remarkable,” shares Matthew Lawson, interim president and CEO, GBGH. “Amidst very challenging times in health care, providing functional, reliable and effective equipment for our teams makes their jobs just a little easier. The investment in equipment and infrastructure also means our patients can receive their diagnosis, treatment and recovery close to home, which is what we all want for our family, friends and loved ones.”

To learn more about making an impact at Georgian Bay General Hospital, visit www.gbghf.ca or call 705-526-GIVE (4483).

