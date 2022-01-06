iHeartRadio
SEGBAY golf tournament raises funds raised for GBGH and Wendat

Segbay Cheque Presentation

The SEGBAY Chamber of Commerce has donated funds raised at their annual golf tournament, to a pair of local charities. 

$10,500 was donated to Wendat Community Programs.

$21,000 was donated to Georgian Bay General Hospital's Kick Start Campaign 

 

