SEGBAY Golf tournament tees up $ for GBGH, Wendat

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the Southeast Georgian Bay community came together for the SEGBAY Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament, in partnership with Pure Country 106 and BOUNCE 104.1.

Through registration, sponsorship, online auction and raffle, the event raised $33,000 in total for its two charity partners: the GBGH Foundation and Wendat Community Programs.

Special Photo: From left: Arthur Christakos, president, SEGBAY Chamber of Commerce; Lisa Nolan, Pure Country 106; Victoria Evans, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation; Sara Reimer & Fred Wareing, SEGBAY Chamber of Commerce; and Matthew Lawson, president & CEO, GBGH

This year, funds raised for the GBGH Foundation will support the Kickstart Your Heart campaign, which is raising funds for critical care cardiac monitors and ECG machines for Georgian Bay General Hospital. To learn more about the equipment needs at GBGH, please visit: https://gbghf.ca/current-needs/equipment-needs/

The tournament also raised $11,000 for Wendat Community Programs, which offers a range of programs and services not just for adults with a mental illness, but also for seniors with care needs. It currently offers 11 programs, employs 65 people and serves close to 2,000 individuals annually. You can learn more about Wendat here: https://www.wendatprograms.com/#

Special Photo: From left: Fred Wareing, SEGBAY Chamber of Commerce; Lisa Nolan, Pure Country 106; Andrea Abbott-Kokosin, executive director, Wendat Community Programs; Sara Reimer and Arthur Christakos, SEGBAY Chamber of Commerce.