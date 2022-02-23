Serious crash shuts down Hwy 11 near Huntsville
Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision.
On February 23, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., officers from the Huntsville Detachment responded to a collision that occurred in the south bound lanes of Highway 11 near Geer Road, Port Sydney.
The collision involved two tractor trailers and a Cube van.
Highway 11 is closed to allow OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) who are on scene and investigating. The north bound lanes are closed from South Mary Lake Rd. to Stephenson Rd 8 and the south bound lanes are closed from Stephenson Rd 8 to Highway 141.Traffic is being rerouted along Greer Rd.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.
Anyone with dash camera footage or other information related to this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Huntsville Detachment at 705-789-5551.
