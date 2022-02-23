iHeartRadio
-12°C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Serious crash shuts down Hwy 11 near Huntsville

road closure

Members of the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious motor vehicle collision.

On February 23, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., officers from the Huntsville Detachment responded to a collision that occurred in the south bound lanes of Highway 11 near Geer Road, Port Sydney.

The collision involved two tractor trailers and a Cube van.

Highway 11 is closed to allow OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) who are on scene and investigating. The north bound lanes are closed from South Mary Lake Rd. to Stephenson Rd 8 and the south bound lanes are closed from Stephenson Rd 8 to Highway 141.Traffic is being rerouted along Greer Rd.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is still ongoing and further information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with dash camera footage or other information related to this incident is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Huntsville Detachment at 705-789-5551.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca