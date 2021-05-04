Seven arrested in drug raid at Midland home

(MIDLAND, ON) - As a result of an ongoing investigation, members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant at a residence on Southwinds Crescent, Midland on April 29, 2021. Assisted by uniform detachment members along with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), officers arrested all persons at the scene and seized quantities of Fentanyl, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, $8970.00 in Canadian currency and associated drug paraphernalia. (see attached photograph)

Charged in connection with this investigation are the following persons-

- Bjorn Garfield BARTLEY 19 years of North York

- Cyrena Celine BRATHWAITE 25 years of Toronto

- Taylor Marie DUPUIS 26 years of Penetanguishene

- Kristen JOHNSON 39 years of Midland

- Tanner MCCUE 24 years of Penetanguishene

- Natasha PRINCE 21 years of Penetanguishene

- Kelly PURCELL 23 years of Brampton

All have been charged with the following offences-

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin)

- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine

Contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

And further with

- Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 - in Canada

Contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

All of the accused persons were released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on May 27, 2021.

Anyone having knowledge of persons or property involved in this investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can submit your information online at https://www.crimestopperssdm.com/ Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.