Severn Township launches new look logo and website

SEVERN TOWNSHIP PRESS RELEASE:

Severn, Ontario: After months of collaborative efforts between members of Council, municipal staff, and the creative agencies procured to execute the work, Township of Severn is proud to reveal its updated brand identity and website.

The logo, which is based upon feedback collected from one-on-one interviews, a telephone survey, and several activities on Engage Severn, features a colourful palette to reflect all four seasons and multiple panels to symbolize a community of communities. Its first panel represents Severn’s historical buildings, while its second represents Severn’s waterfront connection. The third panel represents Severn's network of trails and agriculture, while the fourth features trees as a nod to Severn’s natural elements. The final panel reflects Severn's quaint shops and restaurants, with all panels upheld by a visual representation of the area’s many bridges.

“We came to this exciting outcome thanks to data collected from more than 500 residents, community leaders, members of community organizations, and key partners in tourism and economic development,” says Mayor Mike Burkett. Together their insights guided us towards a warm and inviting feel that reflects Severn’s natural beauty and other standout assets. It’s Council's hope that this new brand will help us achieve local tourism and economic growth goals while stimulating a sense of renewed pride in our wonderful resident.”

The website, which showcases the updated brand and logo, features improved content and streamlined navigation. In addition to accessibility improvements and the enhancement of online forms and services, it features maps, news and notices, job postings, and robust information about the community as a whole.

“We recognize that our website is a primary tool for information and discovery amongst residents, staff, tourists, and investors, and couldn’t help but acknowledge the value of recreating it in tandem with the development of our new brand,” says Lynn Racicot, Communications Officer for the Township of Severn. “We’re pleased with the ease of use it offers, and feel it better reflects the quality of Severn and the opportunities we have to offer here."

Both the branding and website projects were completely funded by grants from the County of Simcoe and Government of Ontario. Learn more about the brand and explore the new resident-centric website at severn.ca.