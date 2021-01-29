Sharing Smiles, one senior at a time, Gravenhurst and beyond

Tracy McAra of Gravenhurst knows that the pandemic has taken more of a toll on seniors than other members of the population.

Sixty per cent of the people who have died after coming down with Covid-19 have been residents of long term care and nursing homes and the impact of forced isolation on others has taken a toll on their pysical as well as mental health.

In an effort to provide a bit of cheer to seniors in her area - she got together with a local florist - Blooming Muskoka - and came up with a plan. Smiles for Seniors.

Tracy gave Jason & Carey a call this week to share her GOOD NEWS STORY, and maybe encourage others to do the same in their communities.

Listen to the interview here:

Good on you Tracy!

If you are interested in getting involved, feel free to get in touch with Tracy through her Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/tracy.mcara.7