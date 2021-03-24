iHeartRadio
Shrimp Flaoured Cinnamon Toast Crunch!

ExGcbpwVcAA1POx

There's a guy named Jensen Karp in Los Angeles.  He's a writer and a comedian, and much more importantly, he's married to Danielle Fishel who played Topanga on "Boy Meets World".  Which is just a weird detail that makes this story even stranger.

 

On Monday, Jensen opened a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch . . . and found two SHRIMP TAILS in the bag.  He tweeted a photo and tagged Cinnamon Toast Crunch. 

 

They responded, quote, "After further investigation . . . it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended.  We assure you there's no possibility of cross contamination."

Except . . . that's definitely NOT right.  It's very clear those are shrimp tails.  And when Jensen dumped out the rest of the bag, he found more shrimp tails, string, dental floss, and little black dots on the cereal.

 

So his theory is a RAT got into the bag and the shrimp and string are its collections.  He says he's taking the tails to a lab for DNA testing. 

