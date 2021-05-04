Sign Wars in Pure Country - GAME ON!!
Highway 11 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram pokin' a little Punny fun at Orillia Flooring Fashion!
Let's see what YOU got Pure Country!
Hey Central Ontario - you up for a fun but epic sign war?We aren't sure where it started, but we know they are having a lighthearted battle of the signs in communities across the province - and it's time for Central Ontario to get in on the action!
