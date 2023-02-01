Simcoe County approves 2023 budget with 2 per cent hike for taxpayers

On January 31, 2023, County of Simcoe Council approved a $695-million budget for 2023, which focuses on the resources necessary to maintain existing services and address significant growth in our communities. The 2023 budget also includes strategic allocations that enable the County to continue to invest in services and assets such as infrastructure, paramedic services, affordable housing, long-term care, Lake Simcoe Regional Airport, waste collections, transit, economic development, tourism and enhancements to our road network.

At the direction and approval of County Council, residents will see a two per cent increase for operating and a one and half percent increase for infrastructure and asset management on the County portion of their municipal property taxes in 2023. This represents an increase of approximately $9.77 per $100,000 property assessment across the region.

The overall budget expenditures increased from 2022 to 2023 due primarily to inflationary pressures, areas of growth, investment and initiatives directed by Council to enhance service levels while increasing efficiencies. The County is also seeing a significantly increased demand on services, including a 5 per cent increase in Paramedic call volume. The financial impact of the provincial blue box program and the introduction of Bill 23 – Building More Homes Faster Act are not fully known at this time.

Council also directed staff to report back with more information on select staff additions and capital purchase items; however, the staff report does not impact the approved 2023 County budget or tax levy rates.

“County Council recognizes that these are tough times for our residents and businesses, and we worked with staff to ensure that this budget focused on key priorities and only necessary projects for our communities,” said Warden Basil Clarke. “This budget addresses continued demands in affordable housing, social services, transportation infrastructure and economic development, while staying well under the rate of inflation. This is our first budget with this new Council, and we’re pleased to move forward and to continue to deliver excellent and efficient services and projects.”

The County maintains a strong financial position having received an AA+ long-term issuer credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, a provider of high-quality market intelligence in the form of credit ratings and research. The 2023 budget ensures the County continues along this path of long-term fiscal stability and contains items that address areas of growth, as well as initiatives directed by Council to enhance and maintain service levels for the region, support infrastructure, increase efficiencies, and prepare for the future of our region.

2023 Budget Highlights include:

Total County operating and capital expenditures for 2023: $695 million

LTC - Homes and Seniors Services $92 million

Paramedic Services $67 million

Children Services $105 million

Social Housing $91 million

Ontario Works $70 million

Transportation and Engineering $77 million

Solid Waste Management $85 million

Attached to this news release is the 2023 County of Simcoe Budget Overview.

County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.