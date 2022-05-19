Simcoe County donates ambulance to Nunavut community

In the lead-up to National Paramedic Services Week, the County of Simcoe has donated a refurbished ambulance to the Hamlet of Pangnirtung in Nunavut for critical use in Canada’s northern communities.

“Canada’s North serves as an important reminder of the natural beauty and resilience of the citizens of our country,” said Deputy Warden Lynn Dollin. “We know that the need in the North is great and costs are often out of reach for smaller communities. It is our hope that this refurbished ambulance from our fleet will continue to serve Canadians in their times of need. Our sincere thanks is owed to retired Chief of the Region of Waterloo Emergency Service, John Prno, for the volunteer co-ordination of this donation and delivery.”

As the County of Simcoe’s Paramedic vehicle fleet continues to grow and expand, some ambulances are taken out of commission and repurposed, sold (so proceeds can be invested), or donated (to support communities and organizations in need). The refurbished ambulance will be shipped to the Hamlet of Pangnirtung, Nunavut on June 13, 2022 to help communities provide critical care to those who require assistance.

(above) Hamlet of Pangnirtung

“Thank you to the County of Simcoe for getting in touch with the Hamlet of Pangnirtung to donate an ambulance and stretcher to our community,” said Jamie Evic, Senior Administrative Officer for the Hamlet of Pangnirtung. “The ambulance will be very useful for our emergency response team. We really appreciate your help and contribution to the Hamlet of Pangnirtung with this piece of critical infrastructure.”