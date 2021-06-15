Simcoe County invests in affordable housing in Bradford

Midhurst/June 14, 2021 – County of Simcoe County Council has approved a 50-unit affordable housing project including a mixed family and seniors building in Bradford West Gwillimbury. This land was generously donated to the Simcoe County Housing Corporation (SCHC) for this purpose by the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

These donated lands at 125 Simcoe Road, at the intersection of Simcoe Road and Marshview Boulevard, will create an attractive streetscape with good connectivity to transit and adjacent walking trails. The building will be within walking distance of the Town’s future civic plaza, downtown commercial amenities, elementary schools, ample green space parks, and the nearby GO Station. This building will have a high energy efficiency rating, incorporating passive house design elements to move more closely to a net zero design.

In the spirit of collaboration, the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury has also approved the waiving of fees for the site plan, development engineering, and building permit applications. In addition, the Town has generously offered to contribute toward the cost of relocating the overland storm water flow route through the site.

Quotes:

“This project aligns with our 10-Year Affordable Housing and Homelessness Prevention Strategy, creating new affordable housing units in a high demand area of the County. Since the inception of this Strategy, our staff has been focused on the creation of affordable units that fit into our communities and address the needs of our residents.”

– George Cornell, County of Simcoe Warden and Mayor of Tiny Township

"I am excited about this opportunity and the investment that the County is making to increase access to affordable housing in Bradford West Gwillimbury, and across Simcoe County. The Town is pleased to partner with the County on this important initiative and construct a building design that our residents can be proud of, while also addressing growing needs within our community."

– Rob Keffer, County Councillor (Human Services Business Section Chair) and Mayor of the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury

Quick Facts:

Anticipated Timeline:

Planning approvals and site plan application will take approximately nine months

Design development and working drawings can be prepared simultaneously and be ready by December 2021 to early 2022

Construction is expected to begin in early spring 2022

Anticipated completion date of end of 2023

Impact on Housing Targets:

In 2014, the County set a target to create 202 new homes in BWG

As of December 31, 2020, 2,364 new affordable housing units have been created across the County of Simcoe

Once this development is complete in 2023 (pending approvals), the County and our partners will have achieved 63% of our housing goals for the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury

Development Construction – highlights of our drive towards 2,685 new units:

2015: 38 affordable rental units (Barrie)

2016: 75 affordable rental units (54 in Barrie, 21 in Penetanguishene)

2017: 5 affordable rental units (Barrie)

2018: 4 affordable rental units (Wyevale)

2019: 80 affordable rental units (20 in Alliston, 55 in Innisfil, 5 in Barrie) 117 affordable rental/mixed use units, plus 30 replacement Rent-Geared-to-Income units (Collingwood) 23 supportive housing units (18 in Barrie, 5 in Midland)

2020: 140 affordable rental units (99 in Wasaga Beach, 41 in Tay)



In process:

2021: 20 supportive housing units in Orillia

2023: 127 net new affordable rental/mixed use units in Orillia, plus 3 replacement Rent-Geared-to-Income units 50 affordable rental/mixed use units in Bradford West Gwillimbury



County of Simcoe is composed of sixteen member municipalities and provides crucial public services to County residents in addition to providing paramedic and social services to the separated cities of Barrie and Orillia. Visit our website at simcoe.ca.