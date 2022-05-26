Simcoe County looking for input on garbage and recycling programs

The County of Simcoe is launching a public survey to obtain input on the County’s waste collection and landfill services, as well as to get information for future strategies to serve residents better. The short 5-10-minute survey can be completed online. Representatives are also contacting residents via telephone before July 1, 2022 and conducting in-person surveys in certain areas to maximize responses.

“Solid waste management is one of many essential services provided by the County, and Council is committed to working with our residents and businesses to ensure we’re delivering the high-quality, high-value service that our communities deserve,” said Warden George Cornell. “As our population grows, it is more important than ever that we continue to develop sustainable plans to address our waste needs. Working closely with our communities, we can adapt our services to increase diversion in an affordable, convenient and environmentally-responsible way.”

Residents’ feedback will help Council and staff learn about current waste habits as well as areas of improvement that could lead to higher waste diversion and reduce the amount of material we send to landfill. The survey will also assist in providing insight into how residents and businesses use our waste facilities and how they prefer to receive communications, alerts and information about waste management programs.

To participate in the waste survey, residents can go to www.simcoe.ca/wastesurvey. In recognition of residents’ time and the importance of their feedback, residential participants will have the opportunity to be entered into a prize draw. Several prizes are available, including:

• 10 $100 gift certificates for a variety of dining establishments throughout the County

• 5 $100 gift certificates for a variety of golf courses throughout the County

• A grand prize of a spa day for 2 at Vetta Spa valued at $1,000

• Solicited business participants will receive a $10 Tim’s e-card for their feedback

About Solid Waste Management



The County’s Solid Waste Management Department is responsible for a wide variety of waste services. Curbside collections provide year-round weekly organic cart collection, as well as bi-weekly collections of garbage and recycling carts on alternate weeks, to more than 150,000 serviced units. The County also provides several special collections, including seasonal yard waste and Christmas tree collections, and, during designated weeks, battery, clothing, and electronics and other collections. Eight waste management facilities across the County provide public drop-off, with leading waste diversion rates. The County also supports residents and the environment through educational programs and access to sustainable compost and mulch. More information on Solid Waste Management services is available at www.simcoe.ca/dpt/swm/.