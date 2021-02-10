Simcoe County Museum launches Fact or Fiction - Home Edition

On February 25, 2021, the Simcoe County Museum is hosting Fact or Fiction – Home Edition, a virtual event inspired by the very popular Night at the Museum event.

During Fact or Fiction – Home Edition, participants will match wits with staff Curators as they reveal stories of mysterious and unique artifacts from the Museum’s extensive collection. At the end of the virtual event, the players with the highest Fact or Fiction scores will have a chance to win one of three “Comfort Kits”, totalling $1,500 worth of locally sourced items including a weighted blanket, spa products, locally produced wine, spirts and beer, candles, gourmet chocolates and more.

This entertaining evening is a great way to square off against family members and friends, while staying safe in your homes. A pre-event package with game instructions, and snack and beverage suggestions including how to make a “Quarantini”, will be emailed to participants.

Put on your best lockdown comfies and make it a popcorn and pajama evening you won’t soon forget.

EVENT: Fact or Fiction – Home Edition Where Virtual – details provided upon registration When Thursday, February 25, 2021 ~ 7 to 8:30 p.m. Theme Around the House Register Tickets are $25 per user and registration is required

For more information visit museum.simcoe.ca or call 705-728-3721.