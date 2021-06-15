Simcoe County Museum to turn over indigenous artifacts
The Simcoe County Museum 's collection includes a number of Indigenous objects, with many on display in the Channen Gallery.
One of the cases in this gallery included a collection of False Face masks, most of them purchased in the 1970s for museum display.
It has been brought to the attention of staff that Haudenosaunee people believe False Face masks should not be displayed, as they are sacred Indigenous objects.
On May 25, Council received a report on the County’s plan to remove the masks from the Museum’s permanent collection in Midhurst and transfer them to a suitable institution that will ensure these pieces receive proper care and safekeeping by Haudenosaunee people.
