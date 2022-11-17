Simcoe County six share $100k Encore win

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for a group of six from Simcoe County. They matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 4, 2022 LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

The group members are:

Kyle Barnett of Barrie

Anne Wicklum of Wasaga Beach

Gaetan Bellemare of Barrie

Laura Foley of Barrie

Linda O'Neill of Barrie

Neil McFadden of Elmvale

Kyle, the group leader, says the group of coworkers have been playing the lottery together for less than a year. "We only play LOTTO MAX together and we always add ENCORE," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I scanned the ticket on the OLG App and at first I thought we won $1,000. I looked again and realized it said $100,000. The rest of the group was so excited, everyone was screaming in the office when I told them. We all started messaging our family and friends right away," Kyle said.

Kyle plans to use his portion of the winnings to pay off some bills and invest.

"I am glad we get to share this win together. It's a little bit of financial freedom," he concluded.

ENCORE offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an ENCORE draw every day.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Mapleview Drive in Barrie.