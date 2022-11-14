Simcoe Muskoka Covid-19 pop up vaccination clinics - Nov 14 to 21

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is continuing to offer one-day pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at locations throughout Simcoe Muskoka, with upcoming clinics taking place from Nov. 14 to 21. Walk-ins for individuals aged five years and older will be available, including the bivalent booster dose for people 12 years of age and older, as capacity allows as follows:

Monday, Nov. 14

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Bracebridge Active Living Centre for Seniors, 54 Dominion St., Bracebridge

Time: 10 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Innisfil-Rizardo Health and Wellness Centre, 7325, Young St., Innisfil

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Port McNicoll Public Library, 715 4th Ave., Port McNicoll

Time: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Penetanguishene Arena, 61 Maria St., Penetanguishene

Time: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – D.A. Jones Library, 42 Main St. W, Beeton

Time: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Bracebridge Legion, 168 Muskoka Rd. S, Bracebridge

Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18

Clinic location: POP-UP Clinic – Baxter Ward Community Centre, 25 Community Centre Dr., Port Severn

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus – Gravenhurst Centennial Centre, 101 Centennial Dr., Gravenhurst

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21

Clinic location: GO-VAXX Bus (Bivalent only) – Wasaga Beach RecPlex, 1724 Mosely St., Wasaga Beach

Time: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Appointments for the GO-VAXX bus and mobile clinics may also be booked up to four days prior to the clinic through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

The health unit continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on an appointment only basis to individuals aged six months and older at the Georgian Mall, 509 Bayfield St. (upper level) in Barrie:

Wednesday: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Appointments are also available at the health unit office immunization clinic locations in Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst and can be booked through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

In addition, the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Clinic at 29 Sperling Dr. in Barrie continues to offer booked appointments and walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Appointments may also be booked with the Couchiching Ontario Health Team Clinic located in the Orillia Soldier's Memorial Hospital Kiwanis Building - West Entrance 170 Colborne St., W.

Individuals six months of age and older may also receive the vaccine at some local pharmacies or booked appointments through some primary care providers, and Family Health Teams who are offering the vaccine as part of their regular clinical practice. Pop-up and GO-VAXX mobile clinics will continue to be scheduled throughout Simcoe and Muskoka.

Individuals are recommended to receive the bivalent booster six months after their last dose of COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 infection, however people who want to receive their booster earlier can do so at a minimum of three months. As we approach the fall respiratory season, high-risk populations are recommended to receive their bivalent booster as soon as they are eligible (i.e. the minimum three-month interval) to protect themselves as people spend more time indoors.

Staying up to date with all COVID-19 vaccine doses you are currently eligible for remains the best defense against infection, severe illness, long term COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization, and death.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, dose eligibility and booking an appointment, please visit www.smdhu.org/GetVaccinated.