SIU clears Midland OPP officer who hit and killed pedestrian

Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an OPP officer involved in a pedestrian fatality in Midland back in September.

A 35-year-old man and his friend were walking through the intersection at Hwy 12 and Jones Road near the Walmart just after midnight, when he was struck by an OPP SUV.

Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene.

In clearing the female officer, the SIU investigators the man was walking diagonally across the intersection, the SUV had the green light, and that while the officer's speed in bath weather and poor lighting was dangerous, it was not criminal.