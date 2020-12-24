SIU clears Midland OPP officer who hit and killed pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an OPP officer involved in a pedestrian fatality in Midland back in September.
A 35-year-old man and his friend were walking through the intersection at Hwy 12 and Jones Road near the Walmart just after midnight, when he was struck by an OPP SUV.
Despite lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, the man died at the scene.
In clearing the female officer, the SIU investigators the man was walking diagonally across the intersection, the SUV had the green light, and that while the officer's speed in bath weather and poor lighting was dangerous, it was not criminal.
You may be interested in...
-
Petition circulating to keep Ontario's ski hills openA Bradford man launched a petition Monday night on Change dot org, calling on Premier Doug Ford to reverse a decision to shut down downhill ski hills as part of the province-wide lockdown.
-
Coast guard ice breaker coming into Midland next weekThe Canadian Coast Guard advises residents of Midland, including all recreational users of the ice (pedestrians, anglers, snowmobilers etc.) that there may be icebreaking operations in the area on or around December 29, 2020.
-
OPP need help identifying the driver/owner of this carMembers of the Crime Unit from Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP are asking for the public's assistance locating the driver of a Honda Civic in relation to an ongoing criminal investigation