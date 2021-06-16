iHeartRadio
Six-Pack Survivor - fundraiser, with a twist (off cap)

six pack

Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Orillia & District has come up with a unique fundraiser to help with program costs for Big and Little matches.

It's an elimination draw with a twist (off cap) - with a potential payout in... BEER!!

(Listen) Miranda Chaffey, Executive Director of BBBSOD joined Jason and Carey to explain the Bay Auto Six-Pack Survivor fundraiser.

You can find out more at their website here.

You must be 19 years of age. Lottery License #M846827

