SMILE Cookie results are giving North Simcoe something to SMILE about!

If you found you gained a pound or two around the last week of September, this could be the reason why! Tim Hortons Smile Cookie national campaign was held the week of September 19-25 and had record-breaking results – nationally and locally!

"We were thrilled last year to set a new Smile Cookie record by raising more than $12 million during the week-long campaign. And thanks to the dedication and passion of the Tim Hortons community, we were able to raise over $15 million this year! With 100 per cent of all proceeds donated to local charities and community groups right in your neighbourhoods," said Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "I could not be prouder of what we've accomplished together with Tim Hortons restaurant owners, their team members and volunteers, and Tims guests. Our Smile Cookie campaign has grown from its humble roots as local fundraiser in Hamilton in 1996 into something incredibly special that touches so many lives."

Here in North Simcoe, Tim Hortons in Midland, Penetanguishene, Port Severn and Waubaushene raised a whopping $63,963.36! That’s a lot of cookie dough and it created smiles across the region.

Hats off to the Tim Hortons staff who put such an effort into making those Smile Cookies, keeping up with orders and still managing to provide service with a smile.

Hospice Huronia – Tomkins House, the recipient of this year’s Smile Cookie campaign is grateful to have so many generous supporters and wants everyone to know that if they gained an extra pound or two, it was for a good cause.

“The community response was just outstanding and it’s fundraisers like this that allow us to offer our services at no cost to our clients, patients or families” says Debbie Kesheshian, Executive Director. “Each Smile Cookie sold will put a smile on the face of patients living with us as they soak in a warm bubble bath, listen to their favourite music, enjoy homemade soups and baked treats and most importantly spend time with those who matter most to them.”

Smile Cookie funds will be used to ensure the comfort and exceptional care of Tomkins House patients and their families. It will also support our bereavement program which has seen growing need since the pandemic began. With almost 250 patients having called Tomkins House home away from home, Hospice Huronia is grateful to the Smith, Trude and Beaupre families for choosing Tomkins House and ensuring continued comfort, care and compassion for those in the community needing our services.