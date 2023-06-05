Smile cookie sales benefits Hospice Huronia in the Midland area

PRESS RELEASE

PENETANGUISHENE, June 2, 2023 – Tim Hortons restaurant owners and millions of generous Tim Hortons guests helped to break a new Smile Cookie record by raising $19.7 million for local charities and community groups across the country.

This year in North Simcoe, local Tim Hortons restaurant owners Brian & Joanne Smith, Janet & Kim Trude and Phil & Catharine Beaupre and guests helped raise $87,438 to support Hospice Huronia. The initial donation was going to be $100,000 over 3 years but this community, along with Hospice Volunteers and the Tim Hortons staff, families & guests, blew that goal out of the water by raising a total of $203,237.61.

“In 2020, when the Tim Hortons families told us that we would be the recipient of Smile Cookie proceeds for 3 years, we were ecstatic. We had just opened Tomkins House when COVID hit and our fundraising opportunities were minimal. This partnership has truly had a significant impact not only financially but with awareness as well. This year so many people told us how excited they were to support Hospice with a Smile Cookie and we are so grateful,” says Debbie Kesheshian, Executive Director of Hospice Huronia.

"We're so proud and humbled that Tims guests have once again shown incredible support for our Smile Cookie campaign and important charities and community groups where they live, by helping us raise a record-breaking $19.7 million," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

"To achieve such an amazing result means baking and hand-decorating millions upon millions of Smile Cookies over the course of just a week. My heartfelt thanks goes out to everyone who made this happen, including all of our passionate restaurant owners, team members and volunteers who helped us dot eyes and create smiles.”

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts

The first-ever Smile Cookie campaign in 1996 raised funds to support Hamilton Children's Hospital. Since then, the annual charitable campaign has raised a total of more than $111 million for charities and organizations that are selected every year by Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

Nationally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners support over 600 local charities and community groups through the Smile Cookie campaign

