Smiles all around - as cookie sales help Tomkins House Hospice Huronia

Tim Hortons restaurant owners and millions of generous Canadians across the country combined broke a new Smile Cookie record by raising more than $12 million for local charities across the country.

This year in Midland, Penetanguishene, Waubaushene and Port Severn, local Tim Hortons restaurant owners and guests helped raise more than $51,000 to support Tomkins House Hospice Huronia. The funds raised will be used to care for those with life-limiting illness and those who are grieving.

“This is an unprecedented show of support from our community, our Tim Hortons owners & their teams and will provide compassionate comfort and care for those who need us,” says Debbie Kesheshian, Executive Director for Hospice Huronia-Tomkins House. “We were thrilled to learn that the Smith & Trude Families, the Tim Hortons restaurant owners in our region, had chosen us as the recipient of the Smile Cookie campaign but we had no idea that almost $52,000 would be raised! It is amazing and will help both at Tomkins House, where families make memories for the last few days and weeks with their loved ones but also in our community as we reach people in their own homes. Our volunteer programs are starting up once again so that caregivers can get a break and also receive support as they deal with grief. This gift will provide much needed funding so that all of the services and programs we offer will be at no cost to our patients, clients & their families.”

“Each and every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners continue to go above and beyond to help raise funds for our annual Smile Cookie campaign and it’s truly inspiring to be a part of something so great and impactful,” says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

Tim Hortons restaurant owners across Canada will be presenting their local charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques throughout the next month.

Smile Cookie Campaign Facts

• In 2020, the Smile Cookie campaign raised $10.56 million across Canada

• The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie program started in 1996, originally raising funds for Hamilton Children’s Hospital. Twenty-five years later, the annual charitable campaign has now raised a total of more than $77 million for charities selected every year by restaurant owners.

• Nationally, Tim Hortons restaurant owners support over 600 local charities, hospitals and community programs through the Smile Cookie campaign

