Snowmen bring joy to Collingwood nursing home residents
This month is Intentional Acts of Kindness month, and to celebrate we are asking Pure Country to bring a little joy to the community by doing intentional acts of kindness.
Each day we are posting a tip on our Facebook page - and today's tip is to make a snowman outside of a long term care home.
Cheryl heard about the tip, and called to tell us about a PSW at a Collingwood Nursing Home who has already been doing that.
Listen here to Cheryl telling Jason and Carey about Janice Bristow and the joy she has been bringing to residents at the facility:
I am very happy to inform everyone of the homes residents receiving their second covid-19 vaccination this Tuesday...Posted by Collingwood Nursing Home Limited on Monday, February 8, 2021
