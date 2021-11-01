Soldiers' 20th Annual Hospital Gala raises $155,000

The 20th Annual Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital Foundation Mask-erade Gala, presented by Northern Birch Boutique, was an incredible success. The October 29th event was once again hosted virtually, but that didn’t stop the community from coming together in a big way and helping to raise $155,000.

A major announcement was made at this year’s Gala by OSMH Foundation Executive Director, Mark Riczu, “I’m really excited to announce the $20 million We Are All Soldiers’ campaign.” He added, “We have been quietly working on the campaign for the past three years and from the amazing, incredible support of the community, we’ve reached $17 million dollars raised.”

Proceeds from the Mask-erade Gala will be put towards the We Are All Soldiers’ campaign ensuring that our community has access to critical care close to home.

Mark joined Jason and Carey on air to chat about the campaign. You can hear the full interview below:

The evening’s events included heartwarming stories from Soldiers’ staff and patients with a historic $1 million gift announcement. Donors, Glenna and Bob, supported the new MRI and minimally invasive surgery to further advance innovative healthcare for our community. The Illusionist Lucas Wilson, a cocktail making class and fashion show entertained viewers. The free event was open to all with VIP packages, dinner parties and other add-ons available for purchase with proceeds supporting the Hospital. An online silent auction helped to boost the evening’s totals and all eyes were on the Soldiers’ 50/50 raffle with a grand prize of $27,460.

In previous years, the gala has supported automated dispensing units, seniors care, Paediatric/NICU renovations, the Electronic Medical Record system, cancer care and vital equipment purchases at Soldiers’.

Acknowledging that the success of the Gala relies on the public’s support, Riczu noted, “We are so humbled by the generosity of this community and their passion to support Soldiers’.

To learn more about the campaign or to make a donation please visit SoldiersFoundation.ca