Some school bus cancellations in Simcoe County Today

sCHOOL BUS

Due to poor weather, the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium has cancelled school buses today in the WEST and CENTRAL weather zones.

West Zone - Collingwood, Stayner & Wasaga Beach

Central Zone - Barrie, Innisfil & Angus

 

