Some school bus cancellations in Simcoe County Today
Due to poor weather, the Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium has cancelled school buses today in the WEST and CENTRAL weather zones.
West Zone - Collingwood, Stayner & Wasaga Beach
Central Zone - Barrie, Innisfil & Angus
You may be interested in...
-
Some school bus cancellations in Simcoe County TodaySnowsquall warnings, winter travel advisories issued for some parts of our region - which has resulted in some school bus cancellations. Details at the link:
-
Hydro One have a unique idea to help out customers working from home!To help customers who are spending more time at home due to the surge in COVID cases, the Ontario government is providing electricity rate relief. All Time-of-Use and Tiered electricity usage will be billed at 8.2 cents per kWh from Jan 18 to Feb 7, 2022.
-
Corb Lund Releasing Covers Collection 'Songs My Friends Wrote'The Canadian country singer has shared the first single.