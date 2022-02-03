Some school bus cancellations today - Feb 3 AM
The snow has tapered off for the most part, leaving about 10 to 15 cm in most places, with weather advisories still in place for areas south of Barrie. Main roads are in good shape thanks to the hard work of plow operators overnight - but work continues on concession roads and residential routes.
As a result we have some cancellations.
SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS
School buses in Simcoe County have been cancelled in the North, West and South weather zones. School buses are running in the Central zone, which includes Barrie, Innisfil and Angus.
Trillium Lakelands District School Board has cancelled buses into all schools in Kawartha Lakes
