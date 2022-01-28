Spirit of Giving raises more than half a million dollars for RVH

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Foundation (RVH Foundation) - in partnership with Bounce 104.1, Pure Country 106 and CTV Barrie - announced today that the holiday season fundraiser, Spirit of Giving, raised $505,000 in support of patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

"The generosity of our community is extraordinary and shows what really matters to us all—having world-class, life-saving care right here at home," says RVH Foundation CEO, Pam Ross. "We all want to know that, when we get sick or a loved one gets sick, RVH is there with state-of-the-art facilities and the most advanced care. Our community is growing at blinding speed, and we need support to ensure that RVH can continue to offer the care we all need and expect. When folks invest in RVH, they’re investing in their own care. We couldn’t be more grateful to be doing this together, as a community."

Generous RVH Foundation donors, Paul and Lawrene Larche, matched $150,000 in donations made to the Spirit of Giving fundraiser. The RVH Foundation is incredibly grateful to Paul and Lawrene for their leadership and remarkable support of patient care at RVH.

The full day radiothon, supported by PureHealth Pharmacy, offered listeners a chance to hear stories of donor generosity, patient care testimonials, and insightful interviews with care providers.

"The staff at Bounce 104.1, Pure Country 106 and CTV Barrie were so proud to once again support the Spirit of Giving fundraiser," says Trina Duncan, Program Director, Pure Country 106. "RVH is our regional health centre and is a vital part of our community. We know that as our population expands, so too does the need for RVH to grow. We want to support that growth so that RVH can continue to care for us in the times we need it most."

The RVH Foundation is tremendously grateful for the generous support of Bounce 104.1, Pure Country 106 and CTV Barrie. It is their leadership and expertise that make the Spirit of Giving fundraiser possible. Funds raised from the Spirit of Giving holiday fundraiser will support four key priorities including RVH’s Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, upgraded mammography equipment and continued investment into RVH’s Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart Program.