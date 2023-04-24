iHeartRadio
C

P9 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Students raise money for a Rainbow Crosswalk in Elmvale


EDHS GSD Cheque Presentation

The Elmvale District High School (EDHS) Gender and Sexual Diversity Club presented Council with a $1000 cheque to be used to install a rainbow crosswalk in Elmvale.

It will be installed at the intersection of Queen Street and Maria Street.

 At a meeting on August 3, 2022, Council agreed to partner with EDHS for the installation of the crosswalk to further promote inclusion and support towards the LGBTQ+ community in Springwater.

The crosswalk is anticipated to be installed in May.

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 106 Club Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
25 Ontario Street Orillia, ON L3V 0T7  -   1-705-722-5429  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca