Students raise money for a Rainbow Crosswalk in Elmvale
The Elmvale District High School (EDHS) Gender and Sexual Diversity Club presented Council with a $1000 cheque to be used to install a rainbow crosswalk in Elmvale.
It will be installed at the intersection of Queen Street and Maria Street.
At a meeting on August 3, 2022, Council agreed to partner with EDHS for the installation of the crosswalk to further promote inclusion and support towards the LGBTQ+ community in Springwater.
The crosswalk is anticipated to be installed in May.
You may be interested in...
-
Label Boss Denies Morgan Wallen Was Too Drunk To PerformThe country star cancelled a concert on Sunday night at the last minute.
-
Decade-long search ongoing for missing Meaford manThe OPP continue to search for a missing Meaford man who left a note for his mother in 2013 saying he was going to Toronto for a few days, but never returned
-
OPP seek statues missing from a Tiny Township gardenThe OPP are looking for tips to locate a number of garden statues that were taken from a Cedar Ridge residence over the winter.