Students raise money for a Rainbow Crosswalk in Elmvale

The Elmvale District High School (EDHS) Gender and Sexual Diversity Club presented Council with a $1000 cheque to be used to install a rainbow crosswalk in Elmvale.

It will be installed at the intersection of Queen Street and Maria Street.

At a meeting on August 3, 2022, Council agreed to partner with EDHS for the installation of the crosswalk to further promote inclusion and support towards the LGBTQ+ community in Springwater.

The crosswalk is anticipated to be installed in May.